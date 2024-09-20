NSUI Announces Candidates for Delhi University Students' Union Elections

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday announced its candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The DUSU polls are set to be held on September 27.

According to an official statement, Rounak Khatri will run for the president's post while Yash Nandal will contest the vice president's position. Namrata Jeph Meena is running for the secretary's post and Lokesh Choudhary will contest for the joint secretary's position.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary expressed strong confidence in the organization's ability to secure a four-zero victory. He emphasized that the election focuses on addressing real student issues and creating a better future for the university. The NSUI plans to launch a 'plan of action for students' welfare' on Saturday, outlining steps to improve the student experience and ensure transparent, inclusive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)