PTI’s Determination: Lahore Jalsa Amidst Government Crackdown

The imprisoned ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party is adamant about proceeding with its highly anticipated Lahore rally on Saturday, despite the PML-N government refusing permission and intensifying crackdowns on party leaders and workers in Punjab province.

On Friday, police took control of the Minar-e-Pakistan rally venue and arrested 50 PTI members, as Khan warned the government of a 'jail bharo' (court arrest) movement. The Lahore High Court instructed the Lahore Deputy Commissioner to decide on PTI's application by 5 pm, but the matter remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Information Minister accused PTI of promoting violence, citing intercepted calls plotting disruption. Despite this, PTI leaders and supporters remain resolute, with senior leader Salman Akram Raja asserting that the rally will proceed no matter what. Imran Khan urged citizens to join the rally, framing it as a fight for future generations.

