Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Law and Order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a vehement attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that criminals have not fled the state but have been 'BJP-fied' under the current regime.

Highlighting incidents such as the alleged gang rape of a sanitation worker in Ayodhya and the murder of a seer in Varanasi, Yadav criticized the government for providing protection to 'bullies and criminals'. He asserted that while crime is rampant, the government continues to cover up its failings, especially concerning crimes against women.

Yadav predicted that BJP will be ousted in the 2027 assembly elections, condemning police encounters as staged and accusing the government of discriminating against Yadavs and Muslims. He voiced his suspicion over the 'one nation, one election' scheme, suggesting it was a major conspiracy to secure single donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)