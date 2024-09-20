Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Law and Order

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Yogi Adityanath government for lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that criminals have become 'BJP-fied'. He cited incidents of violence, claimed government's discrimination, and accused it of failing to protect women. Yadav predicted a BJP loss in the 2027 elections. He also questioned police encounters and accused the government of targeting specific communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj/Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:16 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a vehement attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that criminals have not fled the state but have been 'BJP-fied' under the current regime.

Highlighting incidents such as the alleged gang rape of a sanitation worker in Ayodhya and the murder of a seer in Varanasi, Yadav criticized the government for providing protection to 'bullies and criminals'. He asserted that while crime is rampant, the government continues to cover up its failings, especially concerning crimes against women.

Yadav predicted that BJP will be ousted in the 2027 assembly elections, condemning police encounters as staged and accusing the government of discriminating against Yadavs and Muslims. He voiced his suspicion over the 'one nation, one election' scheme, suggesting it was a major conspiracy to secure single donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

