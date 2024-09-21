Modi's US Visit: Strengthening Ties at the Quad Summit and UN Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day US visit involves attending the Quad summit and a key UN General Assembly conclave. He will also meet US President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Additional engagements include meeting the Indian diaspora and American CEOs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Quad as a key platform for promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as he commenced his three-day visit to the US, including attending a summit and delivering a speech at the United Nations.
During his visit, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other global leaders. The discussions aim to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and address conflicts in regions like Ukraine and Gaza.
Modi's itinerary also includes a roundtable with American CEOs specializing in advanced technologies and participation in an event with the Indian diaspora. The Quad leaders are set to discuss health security, climate change, and counterterrorism, with an expected milestone initiative to combat cancer.
