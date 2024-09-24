Biden Designates UAE as Major Defense Partner Amid Middle East Tensions

President Joe Biden recognized the United Arab Emirates as a major defense partner of the United States on Monday, following talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussions covered a range of topics, including the war in Gaza and increasing instability in the Middle East.

The designation, which India is the only other nation to receive, allows for enhanced military cooperation through joint training, exercises, and other collaborative efforts. Biden and the UAE president jointly called for 'urgent, unhindered' humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and reiterated their commitment to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Additionally, Biden mentioned ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Lebanon. He emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the Sudan conflict and highlighted plans to deepen cooperation on space exploration, clean energy, and artificial intelligence. Vice President Kamala Harris also met with the UAE leader to discuss concerns about the conflict in Sudan.

