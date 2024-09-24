Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Triumphant US Visit: Strengthening Ties and Pioneering Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant three-day visit to the US, participating in the Quad Leaders' meeting, holding bilateral discussions with Japanese and Australian counterparts, addressing the UN's Summit of the Future, and engaging with Indian-Americans and American tech CEOs. Key outcomes include progress on defense procurement, the return of Indian antiquities, and new initiatives in health and maritime training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:24 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded a pivotal visit to the United States, significantly enhancing diplomatic and economic ties. The three-day tour included the Quad Leaders' meeting, high-profile bilateral discussions, and key addresses at the UN General Assembly.

Modi's first day featured the Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden and attended by Australian and Japanese leaders. Discussions included a landmark agreement for India to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from the US and the announcement of the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative and maritime training projects in the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, Modi engaged with the Indian-American community in New York, unveiling plans for new consulates and commending their role in fostering US-India relations. He also met with leading American tech CEOs to promote bilateral collaboration. Concluding his visit, Modi addressed the UN's Summit of the Future, emphasizing global cooperation and India's commitment to human rights and prosperity.

