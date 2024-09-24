Tensions Surge: Israel and Hezbollah on the Brink of War

The past week has seen a rapid escalation in the nearly yearlong conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. In an initial attack, exploding pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah resulted in civilian casualties in Lebanon, an assault Israel is widely blamed for. Hezbollah retaliated, launching rockets into northern Israel on Friday.

Sunday saw over 100 rockets fired by Hezbollah into northern Israel, with Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon in response. The violence peaked on Monday when Israeli strikes killed over 490 Lebanese, making it the deadliest attack since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The aggressive back-and-forth has significantly heightened tensions.

With casualties mounting and extensive damage inflicted, fears grow of a full-blown war. Both sides have received warnings from international allies but sporadic ceasefires have failed to hold. Now, Israeli leadership is mulling a larger military operation as they vocalize increased determination to deter Hezbollah's offensives.

