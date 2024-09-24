Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Teeter on the Brink of All-Out War

For almost a year, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in increasingly provocative cross-border skirmishes as onlookers warn that this escalating conflict could lead to all-out war. Recent attacks have made this devastating scenario closer to reality.

Israel's pager and walkie-talkie attack on Hezbollah's communications injured thousands of operatives, followed by the assassination of key Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in an airstrike. Hezbollah retaliated by expanding its rocket attacks targeting both military facilities and civilian neighborhoods in northern Israel. Israel's fresh air assaults have killed over 270 people, causing thousands to flee South Lebanon.

Despite high rhetoric and threats, neither side showed interest in a full-scale war until recently. Israel's recent aggressive actions in Lebanon mark a dangerous new phase, risking broader regional conflict and potentially dragging in Iran and the United States. Hezbollah's secretary general Hassan Nasrallah has hinted at retaliation, but doubts remain about Hezbollah's willingness to escalate into full war.

