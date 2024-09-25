Zelenskyy Calls for Unity Ahead of Second Peace Summit on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council, urging preparation for a second peace summit to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He invited India and other nations to join this peace initiative.

Zelenskyy emphasized that unity and adherence to the UN Charter are crucial for peace. He stated that the process will lead to a genuine, lasting peace and highlighted the importance of global cooperation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged India's support for peace during his recent meeting with Zelenskyy. Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy at multiple international platforms, including the G20 and the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)