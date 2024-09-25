Left Menu

Vance Lags Behind Walz in Popularity Ahead of Vice-Presidential Debate

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Republican VP candidate, is less popular than Democratic rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as per a new AP-NORC survey. Voters have a more favorable opinion of Walz. The voter preference difference extends across gender and age groups, with Walz generally preferred over Vance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:43 IST
Vance Lags Behind Walz in Popularity Ahead of Vice-Presidential Debate
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is reportedly less popular among voters compared to his Democratic rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. A recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research revealed the disparity in voter sentiments.

According to the survey, as Vance and Walz prepare for the upcoming vice-presidential debate, Democrats exhibit a more positive outlook toward Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris than Republicans do toward Vance and former President Donald Trump. The findings underscore the challenges facing the Republican ticket as voting commences in several states.

Vance's favorability is notably lower than Walz's. Approximately half of registered voters hold an unfavorable view of Vance, up from four in ten in late July. In comparison, around three in ten voters view Walz negatively. This trend spans various voter demographics, with Walz holding an edge among both male and female voters, as well as older voters over 60. However, Walz trails Harris in popularity among key Democratic groups, such as Black voters and women. The underexposure of both candidates compared to their presidential counterparts suggests their popularity may evolve as their national profiles grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024