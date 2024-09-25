Vance Lags Behind Walz in Popularity Ahead of Vice-Presidential Debate

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is reportedly less popular among voters compared to his Democratic rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. A recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research revealed the disparity in voter sentiments.

According to the survey, as Vance and Walz prepare for the upcoming vice-presidential debate, Democrats exhibit a more positive outlook toward Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris than Republicans do toward Vance and former President Donald Trump. The findings underscore the challenges facing the Republican ticket as voting commences in several states.

Vance's favorability is notably lower than Walz's. Approximately half of registered voters hold an unfavorable view of Vance, up from four in ten in late July. In comparison, around three in ten voters view Walz negatively. This trend spans various voter demographics, with Walz holding an edge among both male and female voters, as well as older voters over 60. However, Walz trails Harris in popularity among key Democratic groups, such as Black voters and women. The underexposure of both candidates compared to their presidential counterparts suggests their popularity may evolve as their national profiles grow.

