High Turnout Marks Initial Hours of Jammu and Kashmir Elections

A voter turnout of 10.22 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, officials reported on Wednesday.

Polling began at 7 am with tight security measures in place.

The Surankote (ST) constituency in Jammu registered the highest turnout at 14.57 per cent, closely followed by Poonch Haveli at 14.56 per cent. In the Kashmir Valley, Kangan (ST) led with 13.52 per cent, followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 13 per cent and Ganderbal at 12.06 per cent. Habbakadal recorded the lowest turnout with 2.63 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)