High Turnout Marks Initial Hours of Jammu and Kashmir Elections
In the first two hours of polling for the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, voter turnout was recorded at 10.22 per cent. Surankote (ST) in Jammu had the highest turnout at 14.57 per cent, while the lowest was in Habbakadal at 2.63 per cent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A voter turnout of 10.22 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, officials reported on Wednesday.
Polling began at 7 am with tight security measures in place.
The Surankote (ST) constituency in Jammu registered the highest turnout at 14.57 per cent, closely followed by Poonch Haveli at 14.56 per cent. In the Kashmir Valley, Kangan (ST) led with 13.52 per cent, followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 13 per cent and Ganderbal at 12.06 per cent. Habbakadal recorded the lowest turnout with 2.63 per cent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's $15 Billion U.S. Steel Takeover Faces Political and Security Hurdles
Congress Criticizes Adani Group's China Ventures amidst National Security Concerns
Antony Blinken's Strategic Talks in London: Supporting Ukraine and Global Security
Cybersecurity is integral part of national security, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
BRICS Leaders Set to Discuss Ukraine at Security Meeting