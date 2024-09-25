Left Menu

Krishnaiah Quits Rajya Sabha, Faces Pressure to Form Backward Classes Political Party

A day after resigning from his Rajya Sabha membership, YSR Congress leader R Krishnaiah stated that he will not join another party. Facing pressure to form a political party for Backward Classes (BCs), he aims to address issues like increased quotas. His resignation follows recent YSRCP setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:38 IST
In a significant political move, YSR Congress leader R Krishnaiah resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership on Wednesday, announcing he will not join any party despite facing pressure to form a political party for the Backward Classes (BCs).

Krishnaiah, a prominent advocate for BC rights, emphasized the need to raise issues such as increasing quotas up to 50 percent for BCs both in the legislature and local bodies, in proportion to their population ratio. Detailing the reasons behind his resignation, he noted that his ties with the YSR Congress restricted him from collaborating with leaders of other political ideologies.

With offers from both Congress and BJP on the table, Krishnaiah revealed that discussions about forming a BC-focused political party are underway, and a decision will be made within a month. His resignation follows a string of recent exits from the YSR Congress Party after its losses in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, indicating a growing rift within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

