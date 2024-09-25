Greens Leadership Shake-Up Anticipated by SPD's Katja Mast

Katja Mast, a senior lawmaker with the Social Democrats (SPD), anticipates significant internal restructuring within the Greens Party following the resignation of its leadership.

Mast emphasized that the reshuffle will not impact the government coalition, which includes the Greens, SPD, and Free Democrats (FDP).

The resignation by Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour marks a significant change but Economy Minister Robert Habeck remains in his role.

