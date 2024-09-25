Greens Leadership Shake-Up Anticipated by SPD's Katja Mast
Katja Mast, a senior lawmaker with the Social Democrats (SPD), expects the Greens Party's leadership resignation to cause internal restructuring within the party. She notes that this change will not affect the government coalition. The resignation involves Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour stepping down from their roles.
Katja Mast, a senior lawmaker with the Social Democrats (SPD), anticipates significant internal restructuring within the Greens Party following the resignation of its leadership.
Mast emphasized that the reshuffle will not impact the government coalition, which includes the Greens, SPD, and Free Democrats (FDP).
The resignation by Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour marks a significant change but Economy Minister Robert Habeck remains in his role.
