France's Far-Right Exploits Murder to Push Immigration Crackdown

France's far-right National Rally has seized on the arrest of a Moroccan suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old female student in Paris to press for tougher immigration and security measures. Shortly after National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella called attention to public anger over the killing, new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau affirmed the government's readiness to amend laws if necessary.

Following a July election where President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government suffered significant losses, Marine Le Pen's RN party indicated conditional support for a new coalition between centrists and conservatives, thereby gaining influence over the government's direction. The National Rally has made it clear that it may withdraw its support for Prime Minister Michel Barnier's cabinet if its demands on immigration and security are not met, suggesting that the government's future hinges on their backing.

'It's time for this government to act: our compatriots are angry and will not be content with just words,' Bardella stated on social media platform X, in reaction to the murder of 19-year-old Philippine, allegedly by a Moroccan migrant subject to an expulsion order.

Philippine's body was discovered in a Paris park over the weekend, with French media reporting that the 22-year-old Moroccan suspect was apprehended in Switzerland. He had been slated for deportation following a rape conviction.

On Wednesday, Retailleau commented, 'If we need to change the rules, let's change them. Faced with such a tragedy, we cannot just condemn it—we must update our legislation to protect the French.' Retailleau has indicated that France is moving towards stricter immigration and security policies amid a rightward societal shift. Greens lawmaker Sandrine Rousseau cautioned against the far right capitalizing on the murder to sow 'racist hatred.'

(With inputs from agencies.)