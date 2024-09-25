Left Menu

Trinamool Congress MP Haji Sk Nurul Islam Passes Away at Age 61

Haji Sk Nurul Islam, Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, has died at the age of 61 after battling cancer. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders expressed grief over his passing, highlighting his dedicated service to the poor in the Sunderban area. Islam was first elected to Parliament in 2009.

Trinamool Congress MP Haji Sk Nurul Islam, representing Basirhat, passed away at his home in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday after a long struggle with cancer, according to party sources. He was 61.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over his demise, praising his relentless efforts to uplift the impoverished in the remote Sunderban area. 'Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership,' Banerjee said in a post on X.

Nurul Islam was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Basirhat in 2009 and later elected from the Haroa assembly segment under Basirhat on a TMC ticket in 2016. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also mourned his passing, describing him as a true champion of the Ma, Mati, Manush philosophy. 'It deeply saddens me to hear about the passing of our Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, and I pray for his soul to rest in peace,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

