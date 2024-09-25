Greens Party Leadership Resigns Amid Election Defeats

Germany's Greens party co-leaders, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, have decided to step down following a series of electoral defeats, resulting in their ousting from two regional parliaments. This leadership shakeup happens at a critical moment for the coalition led by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, grappling with economic challenges and divisive debates over migration.

Nouripour pointed to the recent Brandenburg election loss as indicative of the party's 'deepest crisis for a decade,' expressing that it's time for new leadership. The Greens failed to surpass the 5% threshold necessary for parliamentary entry in Brandenburg and Thuringia. Elections for a new leadership team are scheduled for mid-November.

The Greens, along with their coalition partners from SPD and Free Democrats, have witnessed diminishing voter support in recent regional and European elections. A rise in support for both a new left-wing populist party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) further complicates their political landscape. Lang emphasized the significance of the upcoming national election, framing it as a pivotal choice for Germany's future direction.

