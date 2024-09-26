Putin's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Dire Warning to the West
President Vladimir Putin announced a revision of Russia's nuclear doctrine, warning that any conventional attack on Russia supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack. This move aims to deter Western support for Ukraine and lower the threshold for Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to the West with the announcement of a revised nuclear doctrine. This new stance states that any conventional attack on Russia, if supported by a nuclear power, will be regarded as a joint assault on the Russian Federation.
Putin's remarks were delivered during a Russia's Security Council meeting dedicated to reviewing changes in the nuclear policy. The revised doctrine aims to dissuade the West from enabling Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons, effectively lowering the threshold for potential nuclear retaliation by Russia.
The updated doctrine also elaborates the circumstances for deploying nuclear arms, which now include a broader range of scenarios, such as a massive air attack. This shift is a clear signal to the U.S. and NATO, emphasizing that deeper Western involvement in Ukraine could escalate the conflict to a nuclear level.
