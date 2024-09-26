Left Menu

Putin's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Dire Warning to the West

President Vladimir Putin announced a revision of Russia's nuclear doctrine, warning that any conventional attack on Russia supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack. This move aims to deter Western support for Ukraine and lower the threshold for Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:27 IST
Putin's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Dire Warning to the West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to the West with the announcement of a revised nuclear doctrine. This new stance states that any conventional attack on Russia, if supported by a nuclear power, will be regarded as a joint assault on the Russian Federation.

Putin's remarks were delivered during a Russia's Security Council meeting dedicated to reviewing changes in the nuclear policy. The revised doctrine aims to dissuade the West from enabling Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons, effectively lowering the threshold for potential nuclear retaliation by Russia.

The updated doctrine also elaborates the circumstances for deploying nuclear arms, which now include a broader range of scenarios, such as a massive air attack. This shift is a clear signal to the U.S. and NATO, emphasizing that deeper Western involvement in Ukraine could escalate the conflict to a nuclear level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024