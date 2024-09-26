Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Among Migrant Kashmiri Pandits in J&K Assembly Polls

Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu participated in the second phase of the Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir. Polling stations were set up in Jammu, Delhi, and Udhampur, with a significant turnout in the Habakadal constituency. Over 6,250 voters, including 3,514 men and 2,736 women, cast their ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu cast their ballots in the second phase of the Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials reported.

Polling was conducted at 24 designated stations in Jammu, Delhi, and Udhampur, with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani noting significant participation at 19 stations in Jammu, where 40 per cent of registered Pandits voted.

A total of 6,250 voters, comprising 3,514 men and 2,736 women, cast their ballots, with the highest turnout of 2,796 votes recorded in Habakadal constituency. This phase saw 25.69 lakh voters overall, deciding the fate of 239 candidates including prominent leaders and four Kashmiri Pandits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

