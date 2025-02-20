Left Menu

Prime Minister Internship Scheme's Second Phase: A Gateway to Career Empowerment for Indian Youth

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs announces Round 2 of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, offering over 1 lakh internships. With opportunities in diverse sectors, the scheme targets individuals aged 21-24, providing financial support and real-world experience to enhance employability across India's 730 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has announced the inauguration of Round 2 of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme's pilot phase, now open for applications. In this second round, the initiative aims to offer over 1 lakh internship opportunities across more than 730 districts nationwide, following a successful first round that garnered over 6 lakh applications.

Top firms from sectors such as Oil, Gas and Energy, Banking, Travel & Hospitality, among others, are participating, giving the young workforce a chance to gain experience and network with professionals. Candidates can choose internships based on their preferences regarding location, industry, and proximity to their residences.

The ministry has highlighted that Round 2 permits applications to up to three internships prior to the deadline. With over 70 informational events planned across high-opportunity districts, the scheme is coupled with national digital campaigns to ensure comprehensive engagement. Targeting those aged 21-24 not in formal education or jobs, the program offers them a 12-month paid internships to propel their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

