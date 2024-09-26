Syrian Immigrants Aid in Austrian Flood Recovery Amidst Political Tensions

Shoveling mud out of gardens nearly two weeks after torrential flooding devastated the small Austrian town of Kritzendorf, Abulhkeem Alshater gestures towards a banner reading, 'Austro-Syrians say: Thank you, Austria.'

Alshater, 45, originally from Homs, Syria, has been collaborating with dozens of compatriots to assist in the cleanup. Their actions are a gesture of gratitude towards Austria at a time when immigration is a focal topic in Sunday's general election. Alshater hopes that the sight of Syrians dedicating their time and energy to bring relief to hard-hit Lower Austria will temper the frequently harsh campaign rhetoric about unchecked immigration.

'There's an election on. We're trying to show that we're not all the same,' said Alshater, who heads the Free Syrian Community of Austria. Syrians, fleeing war in their homeland, have significantly increased in Austria, with 95,180 residing there as of January 2024, according to official data.

(With inputs from agencies.)