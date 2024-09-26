Delhi Assembly Erupts in Chaos Over Tree Felling and Bus Marshals

The Delhi Assembly session erupted in chaos on Thursday as AAP and BJP members traded accusations over contentious issues like the termination of bus marshals and tree felling in the Ridge area.

Tension escalated quickly, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes. Undeterred, BJP legislators demanded that pending CAG reports be tabled, leading to their ejection from the House after they ignored Goel's multiple requests for order.

Key political figures including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia returned to the Assembly, amplifying the session's intensity. The new government led by Chief Minister Atishi is expected to seek a trust vote on Friday as the tumultuous session continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)