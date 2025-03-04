Left Menu

NGT Urges Action on Illegal Tree Felling for Kanwar Yatra Route

The National Green Tribunal has instructed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to confirm reports of illegal tree felling for the Kanwar Yatra route, following a Forest Survey of India officer's claims. A report highlighted unauthorized tree removal beyond approved limits, inciting further investigation and action against those responsible.

Updated: 04-03-2025 20:32 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to investigate and take necessary action on claims of unauthorized tree felling along a route prepared for the pilgrimage march during the Kanwar Yatra.

A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, in a session dated February 28, acknowledged a report from FSI Joint Director Meera Iyer, which was submitted on February 20. The report cited violations of tree-cutting limits and included photographic evidence.

The state's chief secretary has been instructed to ensure compliance with the tribunal's directive, amid plans to realign the route to minimize tree felling. The case, concerning potential overreach in the felling of over one lakh trees, will continue proceedings in early April.

