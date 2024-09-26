NYC Mayor Eric Adams Charged: Campaign Contributions and Luxury Travel Scandal

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged on Thursday with accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals aiming to influence him. The charges, outlined in a 57-page indictment, cap an investigation that has thrown the city's government into turmoil. The scheme allegedly dates back to 2014 and supported Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign while also providing him with luxury accommodations and lavish meals.

In exchange, prosecutors claim Adams pressured city officials to approve the country's new 36-story consulate despite safety concerns. He faces five criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Adams, who denies any wrongdoing, vows to fight the charges and remain in office. Earlier Thursday, federal agents searched his Gracie Mansion home. The scandal is likely to affect his potential re-election campaign in 2025, as calls for his resignation grow.

High-profile resignations have ensued, with the city's Police Commissioner, Chief Legal Adviser, and Public Schools Chief stepping down. The case marks a significant point in New York's political landscape, complicated by the involvement of foreign nationals and high-stakes political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)