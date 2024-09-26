Left Menu

BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Reservation

A group of BJP activists led by Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap were stopped by Delhi Police while marching towards Rahul Gandhi's residence in protest of his remarks on reservations for backward classes made during a recent visit to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:58 IST
A group of BJP activists from Uttar Pradesh heading towards the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi was intercepted by the city police at the Ghazipur border on Thursday.

The activists, led by Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap, were protesting Gandhi's recent statements in the US suggesting that reservations for backward classes should be abolished.

Officials said the Delhi Police halted the march because the protesters did not have the required permission to hold a demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, 'The police acted in accordance with the regulations. The group was stopped due to lack of permission.'

Kashyap, the minister of state for backward class welfare, stated that Gandhi's remarks had hurt the sentiments of the OBC community and demanded an apology. During his visit to the US, Gandhi had indicated that the Congress might consider scrapping reservations when India achieves fairness, a statement that the BJP alleges reveals his prejudice against the reserved classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

