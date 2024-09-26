BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Reservation

A group of BJP activists from Uttar Pradesh heading towards the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi was intercepted by the city police at the Ghazipur border on Thursday.

The activists, led by Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap, were protesting Gandhi's recent statements in the US suggesting that reservations for backward classes should be abolished.

Officials said the Delhi Police halted the march because the protesters did not have the required permission to hold a demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, 'The police acted in accordance with the regulations. The group was stopped due to lack of permission.'

Kashyap, the minister of state for backward class welfare, stated that Gandhi's remarks had hurt the sentiments of the OBC community and demanded an apology. During his visit to the US, Gandhi had indicated that the Congress might consider scrapping reservations when India achieves fairness, a statement that the BJP alleges reveals his prejudice against the reserved classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)