Anvar's Explosive Claims: A Political Storm in Kerala

A day after Left independent MLA P V Anvar leveled serious allegations against the CPI(M), LDF, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Marxist leader on Friday denied the accusations, calling them an 'attempt to malign and defame' the ruling government.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayan remarked that Anvar's statements clearly indicated his intent to distance himself from the Left front. The CM asserted, 'He made his intention clear by his statements. He clearly announced he was keeping away from the LDF and will not attend its parliamentary party meeting in the state assembly.'

Vijayan further dismissed Anvar's accusations, stating, 'It was part of an attempt to malign and defame the LDF and the government.' He emphasized that the MLA's remarks would not affect ongoing investigations into the matters raised by him.

On Thursday, Anvar effectively ended his association with the LDF by launching a scathing attack on Vijayan, whom he accused of deceiving the public and called for a reinvestigation into around 180 gold smuggling cases under judicial supervision. Anvar also condemned the state police's handling of these cases and labeled the Chief Minister a 'cheat.'

Anvar, who represents Nilambur constituency, claimed that the ruling CPI(M) had reneged on promises made to him regarding allegations against high-ranking officials, including ADGP M R Ajithkumar and the CM's political secretary, P Sasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)