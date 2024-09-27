Left Menu

Karnataka Government Withdraws CBI Consent, Sparks Political Feud

The Karnataka government's withdrawal of CBI consent has ignited a political clash between Congress and BJP. Minister Priyank Kharge challenges BJP to provide corruption evidence in the MUDA case and defends CM Siddaramaiah while criticizing BJP's use of investigative agencies for political agendas.

Updated: 27-09-2024 12:27 IST
Karnataka Government Withdraws CBI Consent, Sparks Political Feud
Congress Leader Priyank Kharge/ (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government withdrew its consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases within the state on Thursday, escalating political tensions between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior Minister Priyank Kharge from the Siddaramaiah government called on BJP to present any evidence of alleged corruption in the MUDA case.

Kharge stated, "The CM is open to investigation. We have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired judge. BJP is free to provide any documentation. With the Lokayukta involved, they should submit any evidence to the investigative agencies instead of grandstanding in the media."

Addressing BJP's demand for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation, Kharge countered, "The Lokayukta will decide the course of the investigation independently. Whether the CM should resign will be determined by our party. BJP should introspect before dictating terms." Kharge also criticized the BJP's alleged misuse of investigative agencies, citing a Supreme Court statement that referred to the CBI as a "caged parrot."

(With inputs from agencies.)

