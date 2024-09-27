South Korea Embraces New Era with Japan's Cabinet for Strengthened Ties
South Korea aims to build positive relations with Japan's new cabinet, led by Shigeru Ishiba. President Yoon Suk Yeol prioritizes diplomatic ties with Tokyo and the U.S. Despite historical tensions, both nations seek to improve future-oriented relations, focusing on shared values and common interests.
South Korea is keen to collaborate with Japan's newly formed cabinet, under Shigeru Ishiba, as it strives to foster positive bilateral relations, according to its foreign ministry.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has emphasized the importance of improving ties with Tokyo and enhancing trilateral security cooperation with the United States. This diplomatic effort aims to move beyond historical animosities rooted in Japan's wartime actions.
Ishiba, who is expected to become Japan's prime minister after winning leadership within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, signals a potential for warmer relations, especially given his past remarks on Japan's wartime role. Both nations now look forward to future-oriented collaborations.
