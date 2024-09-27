Kejriwal Challenges LG's Authority Over MCD Elections, Calls for Road Repairs

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticized Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V.K Saxena's directive to hold an election for the sole vacancy in the MCD Standing Committee. Kejriwal contended that MCD laws clearly delegate such authority exclusively to the Mayor, rendering the LG's order overreaching.

'The MCD law unambiguously states that only the Mayor has the right to convene the corporation's sessions. Neither the LG nor the Commissioner has this authority. Only the Mayor can call it,' he said. Kejriwal also highlighted the legal requirement for a 72-hour notice before any session, to ensure councillors have adequate preparation time. He accused those involved of having ulterior motives to rush the election process.

'Their intentions seem questionable. There appears to be a conspiracy to manipulate the situation,' he added. He disclosed that the Mayor had written to the Commissioner declaring the scheduled election illegal and unconstitutional, urging its cancellation.

According to MCD orders, the election for the committee vacancy was set for September 26 at 2:00 pm. However, the session was adjourned by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to October 5 to allow councillors to carry their mobile phones into the voting area. Meanwhile, addressing the issue of Delhi's deteriorating roads, Kejriwal announced that all legislators and ministers would inspect and initiate repairs within 2-3 days, calling for a city-wide road assessment.

Current Delhi CM Atishi, alongside Kejriwal on Thursday, inspected road conditions, assuring residents that the stalled work would resume following delays linked to Kejriwal's recent jail term.

