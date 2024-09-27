Left Menu

Aftab Ahmed's Fight Against Cow Vigilantism and Communal Violence

Aftab Ahmed, the Congress candidate from Nuh, Haryana, promises laws against lynching and judicial inquiries into last year's communal violence in the region. Ahmed blames the BJP for fostering anti-social elements under the guise of cow protection and calls for accountability and development in his district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:36 IST
Aftab Ahmed, the Congress candidate seeking re-election from the Muslim-majority Nuh constituency in Haryana, has made significant promises to his electorate. He vows to introduce a law against lynching in the name of cow protection and calls for a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that occurred in the district last year. Ahmed, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, claims that there were prior warnings about the violence which the administration ignored.

In an interview with PTI, Ahmed accused the BJP of fostering fear and anti-social behavior under the guise of cow vigilantism. 'The communal violence in Nuh was the result of the BJP's encouragement of anti-social elements posing as cow protectors,' he said. He also criticized the administration for not taking preventive measures despite his prior warnings and called for a judicial inquiry to hold responsible the officers involved.

The violence, which led to six fatalities including two home guards and a cleric, resulted in the destruction of properties and UAPA charges against Congress MLA Mamman Khan. Ahmed asserts that many structures belonging to poor people were wrongfully demolished following the violence and emphasized the loss of faith among the community. He added that despite these dire circumstances, people showed resilience and maintained harmony post-violence. Ahmed is up against BJP's Sanjay Singh and INLD's Tahir Hussain in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

