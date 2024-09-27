Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka's Withdrawal of CBI Consent Amid MUDA Scam Row

The BJP has slammed the Congress for withdrawing the general consent for CBI to probe cases in Karnataka, amidst the MUDA land allotment controversy. They claim this move is an attempt to evade investigations into a fraudulent land allotment scheme involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while citing accusations of corruption within the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:55 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka's Withdrawal of CBI Consent Amid MUDA Scam Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP Friday criticized the Congress over the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in the state amid the MUDA land allotment row, describing it as a reaction of a ''professional thief and a corrupt party''.

Labelling the Congress government's move as an effort to evade a CBI probe into the MUDA ''scam'' allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that the decision itself depicted a ''guilty mind''.

''Thousands of crores have been usurped in the MUDA scam. Following this, the Congress has done what is expected from any certified 'chor and lootera' (thief and robber). To avoid facing the law, it has withdrawn the general consent granted to the CBI to investigate in the state,'' Poonawalla argued.

The Congress is acting like a professional thief and a professional corrupt party. Their attitude and approach in Karnataka and other states where they hold power is to first commit the wrongdoing and then shamelessly defend it,'' Poonawalla added.

Political opponents in Karnataka have accused the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) of fraudulently allocating sites to individuals who lost land due to other developmental projects, including Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024