Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at UN Amid Escalating Conflicts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed world leaders at the UN, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and Hamas. He criticized international appeasement of Iran and defended Israel's military actions in Gaza. Netanyahu also dismissed calls for a cease-fire, vowing to achieve 'total victory.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:40 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, grappling with conflicts on two fronts, addressed world leaders at the United Nations on Friday. He declared that Israel would continue its efforts to 'degrade Hezbollah' until its aims along the Lebanon border were met, dampening hopes for an internationally-backed cease-fire.

Netanyahu defended Israel's right to eliminate threats and ensure the safety of its citizens amid continued rocket attacks. Using visual aids, he refuted accusations from other leaders and reaffirmed Israel's stance post-Hamas attacks. He stressed the necessity of military actions in Gaza and criticized Iran's influence in the region.

The Prime Minister rejected calls for a cease-fire, insisting that Israel would fight until achieving 'total victory.' He highlighted the significant impacts of ongoing conflicts, including displacement and casualties, while other world leaders urged an end to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

