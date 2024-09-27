Aaditya Thackeray Opens Up on Shiv Sena's Restrained Expansion

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray revealed on Friday that his party refrained from expanding to other states to avoid encroaching on the votes of ally BJP. Speaking at CNN News18 Townhall, Thackeray said he would be happy if allies perform well, mentioning it has always been their practice even when allied with BJP.

Thackeray emphasized that the undivided Shiv Sena previously contested in neighboring states like Goa despite their alliance with the BJP. Reflecting on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, he mentioned his satisfaction if Congress and NCP (SP) perform well, aligning with the principles followed by his grandfather and father.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Congress secured 13 out of 17, Shiv Sena (UBT) got nine from 21, and NCP (SP) won eight out of 10. Despite its lower strike rate compared to the rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray praised Uddhav Thackeray's efforts during COVID and other significant contributions. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition aims to contest the upcoming state assembly polls to prevent 'loot' of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)