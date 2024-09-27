BJP to Unveil Jharkhand Election Manifesto Key Points from October 3: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the BJP will commence unveiling key points of its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections starting October 3.

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled for later this year, with official dates expected to be announced next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude the BJP's Parivartan Yatra with an address in Hazaribag on October 2, a campaign initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah aimed at covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts.

Sarma, who oversees BJP's campaign efforts in Jharkhand, criticized the JMM-led coalition for allegedly supporting infiltrators and vowed to expel them upon gaining power.

(With inputs from agencies.)