BJP to Unveil Jharkhand Election Manifesto Key Points from October 3: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP will begin releasing key points of its manifesto for Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections from October 3. The elections will be held later this year. The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' will cover 5,400 km in the state before concluding on October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the BJP will commence unveiling key points of its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections starting October 3.

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled for later this year, with official dates expected to be announced next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude the BJP's Parivartan Yatra with an address in Hazaribag on October 2, a campaign initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah aimed at covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts.

Sarma, who oversees BJP's campaign efforts in Jharkhand, criticized the JMM-led coalition for allegedly supporting infiltrators and vowed to expel them upon gaining power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

