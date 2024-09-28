U.S. Charges Iranian Hackers for Targeting Trump Campaign in 2020 Election

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday unsealed criminal charges against three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, accusing them of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and attempting to disrupt the November 5 election. This indictment is part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to combat foreign interference in elections.

Attorney General Merrick Garland identified the three accused as Masoud Jalili, Seyyed Ali Aghamiri, and Yasar Balaghi, who allegedly used fraudulent email accounts to deceive campaign officials. They then stole internal documents, including debate preparation material and profiles of potential vice presidential candidates, and leaked the information to the media.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the three men and others within the Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Iranian hackers remain in Iran and out of U.S. law enforcement's reach, but Garland emphasized that efforts to apprehend them will continue. In addition to these charges, the Justice Department has also targeted similar foreign interference from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)