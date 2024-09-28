Left Menu

Key points of BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto to be released October 3 onwards: Himanta

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:14 IST
Key points of BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto to be released October 3 onwards: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the BJP would start releasing the key points of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand from October 3.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced next month.

''We will start releasing the key points of our manifesto from October 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the concluding rally of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Hazaribag on October 2,'' he told reporters on Friday after reviewing the preparedness for it.

The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts of the state before concluding on October 2.

Sarma, who is the BJP co in-charge for Jharkhand elections, also attacked the JMM-led coalition for ''patronising'' infiltrators, stating his party would drive them out after coming to power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024