BJP to Contest Jharkhand Assembly Polls in Alliance with NDA Partners
The BJP will contest Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections in partnership with AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the seat-sharing agreement is nearly finalized. A formal announcement will be made after 'Pitri Paksha', which ends on October 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, confirming its alliance with the NDA partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party and Janata Dal (United).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, announced that the seat-sharing agreement is 99% complete. 'Discussions are underway for the remaining seats,' Sarma told reporters in Ranchi.
A formal announcement is expected after 'Pitri Paksha' concludes on October 2. Jharkhand's 81-member assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies to Discuss Seat-Sharing for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Sanjay Raut Accuses Congress of Delaying Seat-Sharing Talks
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mahayuti to Finalize Seat-Sharing Soon
Biju Janata Dal Urges Caution on 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Mahayuti has 208 MLAs, seat-sharing talks only on remaining 80 seats: BJP leader Shelar