Left Menu

BJP to Contest Jharkhand Assembly Polls in Alliance with NDA Partners

The BJP will contest Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections in partnership with AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the seat-sharing agreement is nearly finalized. A formal announcement will be made after 'Pitri Paksha', which ends on October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:31 IST
BJP to Contest Jharkhand Assembly Polls in Alliance with NDA Partners
Assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, confirming its alliance with the NDA partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party and Janata Dal (United).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, announced that the seat-sharing agreement is 99% complete. 'Discussions are underway for the remaining seats,' Sarma told reporters in Ranchi.

A formal announcement is expected after 'Pitri Paksha' concludes on October 2. Jharkhand's 81-member assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024