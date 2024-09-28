BJP to Contest Jharkhand Assembly Polls in Alliance with NDA Partners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, confirming its alliance with the NDA partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party and Janata Dal (United).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, announced that the seat-sharing agreement is 99% complete. 'Discussions are underway for the remaining seats,' Sarma told reporters in Ranchi.

A formal announcement is expected after 'Pitri Paksha' concludes on October 2. Jharkhand's 81-member assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)