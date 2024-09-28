Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli military conducted a precise airstrike in Beirut, killing Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, along with other commanders. This has led to increased tensions and further military action on both sides. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 720 deaths in the past week, with escalating conflict pushing the region toward full-scale war.

Updated: 28-09-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:45 IST
Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli military announced Saturday the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in an airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

The precise airstrike targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahiyeh, leading to the deaths of other commanders, including Ali Karki. Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed six fatalities and 91 injuries from the strikes, which destroyed six apartment buildings.

Israel continued its airstrikes on Saturday as Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel. Preparations for a potential ground invasion are underway, with the Israeli military mobilizing reserve soldiers. Smoke filled Beirut's southern suburbs, and the city's shelters were overwhelmed, displacing many families who slept in public spaces.

