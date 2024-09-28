Petition Filed for CBI Probe Against Karnataka CM in Alleged MUDA Scam

A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court, calling for a CBI investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in the MUDA scam. The petitioner, activist Snehamayi Krishna, has urged the court for a central probe, arguing that the Lokayukta works under the government's purview and is thus compromised.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Krishna reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry, citing Supreme Court directions. She criticized the Lokayukta's report, which had been objected to by a special court. Krishna pointed to inconsistencies in the case of B Nagendra, where an SIT clearance was later contested by the ED.

In the High Court filing, advocate Vasant Kumar, representing Krishna, emphasized the need for a fair investigation, highlighting a recent special court order directing the Lokayukta to investigate illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. The Karnataka High Court had also vacated an interim stay on the matter earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)