Congress Candidate Kajal Rajput Vows Change in Bani Constituency Amid Election Rally

Congress candidate Kajal Rajput held an election rally in Khatua district, highlighting issues such as poor electricity, water supply, and road connectivity. She emphasized the lack of opportunities for women and youths. Rajput aims to set an example for young girls and uphold the trust and love of the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:04 IST
Congress candidate Kajal Rajput from Bani constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress candidate Kajal Rajput, representing the Bani assembly constituency, conducted an impactful election rally on Saturday in Khatua district, coinciding with the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The rally preceded her official filing of the nomination form.

Rajput addressed critical issues affecting the region, including insufficient electricity, water supply, and road connectivity. She also highlighted the subpar conditions of local hospitals and the limited opportunities for women. 'In this area, there are no roads and many problems, including getting electricity and water. We have numerous demands, and our hospitals are not in good condition. We lack staff in health centers, and education suffers due to inadequate staffing. Women here do not receive many opportunities. I will work hard for my people,' Rajput expressed to ANI.

Focusing on women's opportunities, Rajput noted that despite discussions around women's reservation, actual opportunities on the ground are scarce. 'Although there's talk about women's reservation for equal opportunities, in reality, they are minimal. My party has given me this chance to make it a reality for women. I will work tirelessly for women and the youth. The youth see a bleak future without jobs and face lathi charges when demanding their rights. We will win and make significant changes,' she stated.

Rajput also aims to inspire young girls in the region, encouraging them to be confident and engaged in social issues. 'I want to set an example so that girls become more courageous and confident. There is much enthusiasm among the people, and I will not waste this chance. We will undoubtedly win this seat,' she added.

Reflecting on the support from the community, Rajput said, 'The love of the people has brought me this far, and I will maintain their trust. I have always raised my voice for the people and will continue to do so. Congress has placed its trust in me because of my loyalty and long-term efforts for the party. Campaigning in this hilly region is challenging, with only walking paths available. This is the first time a woman is contesting the election in this way in this area, creating significant interest among the people.'

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8. These assembly elections are the first in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370, marking a significant political event after a decade-long gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

