Shiv Sena (UBT) Secures Clean Sweep in Mumbai University Senate Polls
The Shiv Sena (UBT) achieved a complete victory in the Mumbai University senate polls, with Aaditya Thackeray aiming to replicate this success in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Yuva Sena won all 10 graduate seats, outshining the RSS-led ABVP. Celebrations ensued at Matoshree, led by jubilant party leaders.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) celebrated a resounding triumph in the Mumbai University senate polls, marking a significant political milestone. Aaditya Thackeray emphasized that this victory should serve as a precursor to similar success in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The Yuva Sena, under Thackeray's leadership, swept all 10 graduate seats, decisively defeating the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Voting extended beyond Mumbai to neighboring districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and south Konkan regions including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, highlighting the widespread influence of the party.
Addressing the enthusiastic crowd outside Matoshree, Thackeray stated, "We have shown what victory is. This is the start. We have to register a similar victory in Vidhan Sabha." Celebrations at the residence saw party leaders and supporters, including Thackeray's family, joining in the festivity.
