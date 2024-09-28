Left Menu

Harris and Trump Neck-and-Neck in Crucial Midwestern States

A New York Times and Siena College poll reveals a tight race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. Conducted via telephone from Sept. 21 to 26, the survey shows Harris slightly leading in both states, with a notable lead in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:43 IST
Harris and Trump Neck-and-Neck in Crucial Midwestern States

In a tightly contested race, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican opponent Donald Trump are nearly deadlocked in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a new opinion poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

The poll, carried out between Sept. 21 and 26, shows Harris with 48% support among likely voters in Michigan, compared to Trump's 47%. In Wisconsin, Harris stands at 49% while Trump follows closely with 47%. These surveys involved telephone interviews with 688 likely voters in Michigan and 680 in Wisconsin.

The margin of error in these polls is approximately plus or minus four percentage points. Additionally, the findings highlight Harris's nine percentage points lead over Trump in Nebraska's Second Congressional District, where its single electoral vote may prove pivotal in the Electoral College outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024