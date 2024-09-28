Harris and Trump Neck-and-Neck in Crucial Midwestern States
A New York Times and Siena College poll reveals a tight race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. Conducted via telephone from Sept. 21 to 26, the survey shows Harris slightly leading in both states, with a notable lead in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.
The poll, carried out between Sept. 21 and 26, shows Harris with 48% support among likely voters in Michigan, compared to Trump's 47%. In Wisconsin, Harris stands at 49% while Trump follows closely with 47%. These surveys involved telephone interviews with 688 likely voters in Michigan and 680 in Wisconsin.
The margin of error in these polls is approximately plus or minus four percentage points. Additionally, the findings highlight Harris's nine percentage points lead over Trump in Nebraska's Second Congressional District, where its single electoral vote may prove pivotal in the Electoral College outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
