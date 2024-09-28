Harris and Trump Neck-and-Neck in Crucial Midwestern States

In a tightly contested race, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican opponent Donald Trump are nearly deadlocked in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a new opinion poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

The poll, carried out between Sept. 21 and 26, shows Harris with 48% support among likely voters in Michigan, compared to Trump's 47%. In Wisconsin, Harris stands at 49% while Trump follows closely with 47%. These surveys involved telephone interviews with 688 likely voters in Michigan and 680 in Wisconsin.

The margin of error in these polls is approximately plus or minus four percentage points. Additionally, the findings highlight Harris's nine percentage points lead over Trump in Nebraska's Second Congressional District, where its single electoral vote may prove pivotal in the Electoral College outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)