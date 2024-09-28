Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Confirmed Killed in Airstrike
Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike. Hezbollah vows to continue its fight in support of Palestine. Nasrallah's leadership, spanning over three decades, has significantly influenced conflicts in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah group has confirmed that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
A statement released on Saturday announced that Nasrallah "has joined his fellow martyrs." Hezbollah has vowed to "continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine."
Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death is expected to dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
