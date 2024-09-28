Tripura's BJP to Reopen Cases Unveiling Opposition's Past 'Killings and Terror Tactics'

In a bold move, Tripura's BJP-led government is set to reopen old cases to expose the 'killings and terror tactics' of opposition parties that previously governed the state, announced Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday.

Saha emphasized that this step will be pursued after thoroughly exploring legal provisions. He criticized the Left Front and Congress for questioning the current law and order situation, highlighting that the Left ruled for 35 years in two phases, while the Congress held power for five years since 1978.

'The opposition parties, which have lost the people's faith, are questioning Tripura's law and order. We will soon reveal the history of killings and terror tactics during their rule,' Saha declared at a BJP event. The BJP claims unparalleled service to the people, citing Prime Minister Modi's policies like triple talaq ban and Article 370 abrogation. Saha highlighted peace initiatives signed for Tripura and urged party leaders to boost the membership drive, with over 5 lakh members already enrolled.

(With inputs from agencies.)