Defence Minister Confirms Nasrallah's Death, Assures Lebanese People

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed on Saturday that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Gallant described Nasrallah as a murderer responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens, labeling him an immediate threat to countless lives.

Addressing the Lebanese people, Gallant made it clear that Israel's fight is not against them, stressing it's time for change.

