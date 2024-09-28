Left Menu

Defence Minister Confirms Nasrallah's Death, Assures Lebanese People

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Gallant emphasized that Israel’s conflict is not with the Lebanese people, calling Nasrallah a murderer of thousands and an immediate threat to Israelis and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed on Saturday that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Gallant described Nasrallah as a murderer responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens, labeling him an immediate threat to countless lives.

Addressing the Lebanese people, Gallant made it clear that Israel's fight is not against them, stressing it's time for change.

