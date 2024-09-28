Czech Opposition Scores Big in Senate Election Boost for Babis

The main Czech opposition group, led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis, secured a critical victory by winning eight of the 27 seats contested in the recent Senate elections.

This win marks the first time Babis' centrist ANO movement has achieved such a significant number of seats in the chamber. The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, however, managed to retain its majority in the Senate.

Babis' ANO party, already the most popular in the country, is now poised for next year's parliamentary elections, raising its stakes for a higher political influence.

Despite these gains by the opposition, the current Czech government remains firmly supportive of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, providing military aid and hosting 320,000 Ukrainian refugees.

