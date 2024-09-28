Left Menu

Czech Opposition Scores Big in Senate Election Boost for Babis

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' opposition party won significant seats in the Senate elections, securing eight of 27 contested seats. This marks a notable triumph for Babis' ANO party ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. The ruling coalition of Prime Minister Petr Fiala still holds a Senate majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:22 IST
Czech Opposition Scores Big in Senate Election Boost for Babis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The main Czech opposition group, led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis, secured a critical victory by winning eight of the 27 seats contested in the recent Senate elections.

This win marks the first time Babis' centrist ANO movement has achieved such a significant number of seats in the chamber. The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, however, managed to retain its majority in the Senate.

Babis' ANO party, already the most popular in the country, is now poised for next year's parliamentary elections, raising its stakes for a higher political influence.

Despite these gains by the opposition, the current Czech government remains firmly supportive of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, providing military aid and hosting 320,000 Ukrainian refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024