China's Diplomatic Stance: A Commitment to Sovereignty Amid Global Tensions
Three days before the 75th anniversary of China's communist government, Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed global leaders, warning against expanding the battlefield in Russia's war with Ukraine. Yi emphasized China's role in promoting diplomacy and peace, and reiterated Beijing's stance on sovereignty and international conflicts, including Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula.
As China's communist government approaches its 75th anniversary, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has issued a cautionary statement to global leaders about the dangers of expanding the battlefield in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Wang emphasized China's dedication to shuttle diplomacy aimed at resolving the conflict and warned against other nations exploiting the situation for their own benefit, a veiled reference to the United States.
China and Brazil are collaborating to foster support for a peace plan for Ukraine, although Ukrainian officials remain skeptical. Wang's comments also touched on China's unwavering stance on Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, and complex human rights issues, highlighting Beijing's commitment to national sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Wang Yi
- Ukraine
- Taiwan
- Korea
- diplomacy
- sovereignty
- human rights
- Russia
- peace plan
ALSO READ
Top Tennis Stars Withdraw from Korea Open
Rajasthan CM's Japan & South Korea Trip Spurs Investment Hopes
Jaishankar's Strategic Geneva Visit: Key Talks and Cultural Diplomacy
India Targets Shipbuilding Supremacy with Korean and Japanese Collaborations
India Eyes South Korean and Japanese Expertise for Shipbuilding Expansion