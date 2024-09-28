Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Stance: A Commitment to Sovereignty Amid Global Tensions

Three days before the 75th anniversary of China's communist government, Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed global leaders, warning against expanding the battlefield in Russia's war with Ukraine. Yi emphasized China's role in promoting diplomacy and peace, and reiterated Beijing's stance on sovereignty and international conflicts, including Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:26 IST
Wang Yi

As China's communist government approaches its 75th anniversary, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has issued a cautionary statement to global leaders about the dangers of expanding the battlefield in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Wang emphasized China's dedication to shuttle diplomacy aimed at resolving the conflict and warned against other nations exploiting the situation for their own benefit, a veiled reference to the United States.

China and Brazil are collaborating to foster support for a peace plan for Ukraine, although Ukrainian officials remain skeptical. Wang's comments also touched on China's unwavering stance on Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, and complex human rights issues, highlighting Beijing's commitment to national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

