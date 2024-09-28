As China's communist government approaches its 75th anniversary, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has issued a cautionary statement to global leaders about the dangers of expanding the battlefield in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Wang emphasized China's dedication to shuttle diplomacy aimed at resolving the conflict and warned against other nations exploiting the situation for their own benefit, a veiled reference to the United States.

China and Brazil are collaborating to foster support for a peace plan for Ukraine, although Ukrainian officials remain skeptical. Wang's comments also touched on China's unwavering stance on Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, and complex human rights issues, highlighting Beijing's commitment to national sovereignty.

