Kejriwal Claims AAP's Unstoppable Momentum in Haryana Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, asserts that his party could have won the Haryana Assembly Polls if he'd been released from jail earlier. He stressed AAP's essential role in forming the next Haryana government, promising multiple guarantees, from free electricity to better healthcare and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:19 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
On Saturday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal declared that had he been released from jail three to four months earlier, his party would have successfully formed the government in Haryana following the assembly polls.

Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal emphasized that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without AAP's support. Kejriwal was freed from Delhi's Tihar Jail on September 13, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court pertaining to the CBI case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He had been imprisoned for five months.

Addressing a gathering to support AAP candidates for the upcoming October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, Kejriwal outlined his party's commitments, including free electricity, the establishment of mohalla clinics, improvements to government schools and hospitals, and a financial allowance for women. He passionately contended that if released earlier, AAP would already be governing Haryana.

