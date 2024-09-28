At the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the West's rejection of alternatives to Ukraine's peace proposals. He warned of the risks involved in attempting to secure a victory against a nuclear-armed nation.

Lavrov also took aim at Ukraine's supporters, decrying the ten-point peace plan announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as impractical. Lavrov reminded the assembly of Western strategies during the 1940s aimed at defeating the Soviet Union, comparing them to current approaches against Russia.

Lavrov expressed Russia's concern over recent actions in Israel, including the deadly strike in Beirut that killed Hezbollah's leader, labeling such actions as 'political killings.'

