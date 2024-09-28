Egypt's Stance on Lebanese Sovereignty: Sisi's Assurance to Mikati
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi affirmed to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati that Egypt categorically rejects any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty. In a phone call, Sisi emphasized Egypt's full support for Lebanon during these sensitive times. Notably, the statement omitted any reference to the recent killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed Egypt's strong opposition to any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency on Saturday.
Sisi assured Mikati that Egypt stands fully behind Lebanon, particularly during these delicate moments.
The presidential statement notably did not address the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
