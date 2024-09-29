Left Menu

Justice Served: Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Strike

US President Joe Biden described the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah as justice for victims of his four-decade reign of terror. The White House aims to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating regionally. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to achieve stability in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rehobothbeach | Updated: 29-09-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 01:00 IST
Hassan Nasrallah

In a dramatic turn of events, Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike, a move US President Joe Biden hailed as a measure of justice for the terror group's victims.

The assassination was confirmed on Saturday by Lebanon's Hezbollah group, and Biden underscored the broader implications in a conflict initiated by Hamas' October 7 massacre of Israelis.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Biden's sentiments, advocating diplomacy as the best path forward while cautioning against regional escalation.

Nasrallah's death is seen as a severe blow to Hezbollah, with US officials advocating restraint to avert an all-out Middle Eastern war.

Faced with a volatile security situation, the State Department urged Americans to leave Lebanon, warning of unpredictable conditions. The president instructed the Pentagon to adjust US force posture to enhance deterrence amid rising tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

